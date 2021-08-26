

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - German optics firm Fielmann AG (FLMNF.PK) reported Thursday that its second-quarter net income surged 163 percent to 36.0 million euros from previous year's 13.7 million euros.



Pre-tax profit grew 173 percent to 54.2 million euros from previous year's 19.9 million euros.



Consolidated sales rose 60 percent to 407.7 million euros from last year's 255.6 million euros. External sales increased 56 percent to 474.9 million euros from previous year's 305.3 million euros.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, the company continues to project pre-tax profit to be around 200 million euros, higher than last year's 175.5 million euros.



The company still expects external sales of about 1.9 billion euros, up from previous year's 1.6 billion euros, and group sales of about 1.7 billion euros, up from previous year's 1.4 billion euros.



For the full year 2021, the company plans to deploy digital sales channels in additional countries and to open a total of 45 new optical retail stores across Europe.



In pursuit of its Vision 2025, Fielmann continues to invest more than 100 million euros per year in the extension of its omnichannel platform, its retail store network, and its international expansion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FIELMANN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de