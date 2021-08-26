

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British drug major AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said that FoCus Phase III trial in Wilson disease showed ALXN1840 met the primary endpoint with a statistically significant improvement in daily mean copper mobilisation from tissues. ALXN1840 demonstrated approximately three times greater copper mobilisation from tissues than standard-of-care treatments.



Marc Dunoyer, Chief Executive Officer, Alexion, said: 'Where existing treatments remove copper from the blood, these 48-week Phase III results demonstrate ALXN1840's significant impact in mobilising copper from tissues.'



Wilson disease is a rare and progressive genetic condition in which the body's pathway for removing excess copper is compromised. Damage from toxic copper build-up in tissues and organs leads to liver disease, psychiatric and/or neurological symptoms.



ALXN1840 was generally well-tolerated with most reported adverse events considered mild to moderate, and no neurological worsening upon initiation of treatment was observed. In the ALXN1840 treatment group, the most frequently reported adverse event was a reversible increase in transaminase levels.



Alexion is working closely with health authorities worldwide and intends to submit the data for review in the coming months.



