

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British investment bank Barclays Plc (BARC.L, BCS) said Thursday that it will invest more than 3,000 crore Indian Rupees in its India unit to accelerate its growth ambitions in India.



Jaideep Khanna, Head of Barclays, Asia Pacific and Country CEO, India, said 'The capital infusion in the Bank reflects the success and strong track record of our India franchise built over the last three decades.'



With the investment, Barclays Bank PLC India's total invested capital in the country will increase to more than 8,300 crore Rupees.



As part of its expansion plans in the country, Barclays Bank also inaugurated its International Banking Unit branch at GIFT City in Gujarat in February 2021.



