

KIRCHHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Dialog Semiconductor plc (DLGNF.PK, DLGS), on Thursday, said it has expanded its collaboration with Xilinx to provide the power management for Xilinx's new Kria adaptive system-on-modules or SOMs targeted for vision AI applications in smart cities and factories.



The Xilinx Kria portfolio of adaptive SOMs are production-ready small form factor embedded boards that enable rapid deployment in edge-based applications. Coupled with a complete software stack and pre-built, production-grade accelerated applications, Kria adaptive SOMs are a new method of bringing adaptive computing to AI and software developers.



'Xilinx's market leading Kria adaptive SOMs take full advantage of Dialog's flexible/scalable power solutions in combination with GreenPAK,' said Tom Sandoval, Senior Vice President, GM Automotive Business Segment. 'Our close collaboration with Xilinx has enabled a high performance, fully programmable vision AI platform that will greatly benefit customers.'



