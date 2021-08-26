

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer confidence improved in August, as households were increasingly concerned about the economic outlook, results of a survey showed Friday.



The KBC Bank consumer sentiment index rose to 86.5 in August from 84.9 in July.



'The gains in the August survey largely reflected improved 'macro' developments with little follow-through and this may suggest the continued absence of any broadly based 'feel-good factor' in terms of household finances,' the KBC Bank said.



Among the six sub-indexes, two of the survey declined in August.



