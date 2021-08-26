

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hunting PLC (HTG.L) said its first-half results reflected a similar performance when compared to second half of 2020. The management now expects its full year 2021 EBITDA outturn to be approximately $10 million lower than the 2020 result, given the slower-than-anticipated recovery within its core energy markets.



For the six months to 30 June 2021, reported loss from operations was $26.5 million compared to a loss of $183.6 million, a year ago. Reported loss per share, in cents, was 18.9 compared to a loss of 125.7. Underlying loss from operations was $23.0 million compared to profit of $5.7 million. Underlying loss per share, in cents, was 16.1 compared to profit of 1.0.



First-half revenue was $244.4 million, down from $377.7 million, a year ago.



The Board declared an interim dividend of 4.0 cents per share.



