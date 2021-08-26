

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's producer prices increased to the highest level in thirty years in July, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.



The producer price index grew 13.5 percent year-on-year in July, following a 9.7 percent rise in June. Prices rose for the seventh month in a row.



Import prices increased 8.9 percent yearly in July and rose 1.9 percent from a month ago.



Export prices grew 13.5 percent annually in July and increased 2.7 percent from the previous month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the jobless rate fell to 8.0 percent in July from 10.3 percent in June.



The number of unemployed persons decreased to 454,300 in July from 590,900 in the previous month.



The employment rate rose to 5.257 million in July from 5.144 million in the prior month.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, unemployment rate was 9.0 percent in July.



