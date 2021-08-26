

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell on Thursday as investors weighed risks from rising global COVID-19 infections and China's regulatory crackdown.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 30 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,120 after four straight sessions of gains.



Travel-related stocks fell, with TUI AG and Wizz Air Holdings falling over 2 percent each.



Recruitment company Hays rallied 2 percent after it proposed to resume core and special dividends.



Miner Polymetal lost 2 percent after revising its FY2021 capex guidance.



Building material company CRH advanced 1.4 percent after posting positive first-half results.



Barclays edged down slightly. The lender said it would infuse over Rs 3,000 crore in India to boost its local growth.



AstraZeneca gained 0.8 percent. The drug major announced that the Japanese government approved Forxiga (dapagliflozin), a sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 or SGLT2 inhibitor, to treat chronic kidney disease.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de