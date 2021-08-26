

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Intel Corporation (INTC) on Thursday said it has appointed Bruce H. Andrews as corporate vice president and chief government affairs officer, effective September 7.



Intel said, Andrews, who is expected to report to Steven R. Rodgers, Intel's executive vice president and general counsel, will lead the company's global government affairs group and oversee the Intel's government affairs and public policy functions and strategies.



'Government affairs plays a heavy role in today's global and increasingly complex political landscape, and Bruce will help advance our collaboration with governments around the world as we address the soaring global need for semiconductors,' said Pat Gelsinger, Intel's CEO.



Andrews joins intel from SoftBank Group, were he served as senior vice president and managing partner, co-leading global government affairs. He has worked as deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Commerce and chief of staff to the secretary along with executive roles in other companies.



