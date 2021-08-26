

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar General Corporation (DG) revealed earnings for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $637.02 million, or $2.69 per share. This compares with $787.60 million, or $3.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.3% to $8.65 billion from $8.68 billion last year.



Dollar General Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $637.02 Mln. vs. $787.60 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.69 vs. $3.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.57 -Revenue (Q2): $8.65 Bln vs. $8.68 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.60 - $10.20



