

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) announced earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $153.9 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $237.0 million, or $2.08 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, The J. M. Smucker Company reported adjusted earnings of $205.8 million or $1.90 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.6% to $1.86 billion from $1.97 billion last year.



The J. M. Smucker Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $205.8 Mln. vs. $270.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.90 vs. $2.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.84 -Revenue (Q1): $1.86 Bln vs. $1.97 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.25 - $8.65



