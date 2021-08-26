

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) revealed a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $108.50 million, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $5.46 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. reported adjusted earnings of $109.06 million or $1.70 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.8% to $864.85 million from $698.33 million last year.



Abercrombie & Fitch Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $109.06 Mln. vs. $14.71 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.70 vs. $0.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q2): $864.85 Mln vs. $698.33 Mln last year.



