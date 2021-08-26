

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jimbo's Kitchen, dba New England Cupboard, is recalling Jimbo's Bloody Mary Mix as it contains undeclared allergens soy, wheat and sulfites, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The affected products were packaged in a 4'x6' stand up plastic resealable pouch. They were manufactured from August 23, 2019 till August 23, 2021 with UPC code 7 87562 00099 9.



Jimbo's Bloody Mary Mix was distributed to local retail, boutique, and mom & pop stores in various states of ME, NH, VT, MA, MD, MN. The affected products were also sold to wholesale from August 23, 2019 till August 23, 2021.



The agency noted that on the back label of the finished product, the ingredients list for Worcestershire Powder did not have all the sub-ingredients listed. These include corn syrup solids, salt, caramel color, garlic, sugar, spices, soy sauce solids -naturally fermented wheat and soybeans, salt, maltodextrin, caramel color, palm oil, tamarind, natural flavors, and sulfiting agents, etc.



The issue was discovered during an FDA inspection.



People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy, wheat and sulfites may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.



However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses to date related to the recalled product.



Consumers who purchased Jimbo's Bloody Mary Mix are asked to contact the firm for a full refund or get the updated info from the back label.



In similar incidents, RMH Foods, LLC in mid-August recalled 583 cases of Gordon Choice Deli Style Tuna and Chicken Salads for potentially containing undeclared wheat and tuna allergens.



Frito-Lay North America, the convenient foods division of food and beverages giant PepsiCo, Inc., also called back a limited number of Wavy Lay's Original Potato Chips citing undeclared milk ingredients.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de