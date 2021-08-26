

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced Thursday that Aamir Malik has joined the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Business Innovation Officer. Malik will be a member of Pfizer's Executive Leadership Team reporting to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla.



Malik succeeds John Young, Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer, who recently announced his intent to retire after a 34-year career at Pfizer. Malik begins his role on August 30, 2021 and will work with John to ensure a seamless transition.



At Pfizer, Malik will oversee the company's strategy, business development, portfolio management, pipeline prioritization, and formation of new business ventures, as well as the advancement of innovative access partnerships with payers and governments around the world.



Malik joins Pfizer from McKinsey & Co., where he most recently served as the Managing Partner responsible for the firm's U.S. operations. Previously, he led the firm's Global Pharmaceuticals & Medical Products practice.



