

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) announced the appointment of Aaron Powell as global Pizza Hut Division Chief Executive Officer, effective September 20. Powell will assume global responsibility for driving Pizza Hut Division's growth strategies, franchise operations and performance. Powell joins the company from Kimberly-Clark. Most recently, he served as President of Kimberly-Clark's Asia-Pacific consumer business.



'Aaron brings more than 25 years of deep experience in the business-to-business and consumer packaged goods sectors and is known for driving break-through innovation and delivering strong performance for iconic household name brands operating in complex environments around the world,' said Yum! Chief Executive Officer David Gibbs.



