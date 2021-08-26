

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Aurubis (AIAGY.PK, AIAGF.PK) and Nussir have decided to terminate the previously signed memorandum of understanding related to future concentrate supply. While making the announcement, Aurubis stated that sustainable conduct and business activities in the entire supply chain are integral components of the company's corporate strategy.



On August 11, 2020, Aurubis signed MoU with the Norwegian mine partner Nussir ASA, under which Nussir had plans to operate the world's first fully electrified mine with zero CO2 emissions.



Michael Hellemann, Senior Vice President Commercial at Aurubis AG, said: 'As much as we acknowledge and welcome the mine's approach of zero CO2 emissions, for us, all sustainability criteria have to be fulfilled.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AURUBIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de