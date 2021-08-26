

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL):



-Earnings: -$276.43 million in Q2 vs. -$157.89 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.34 in Q2 vs. -$0.24 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $283.95 million or $0.34 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.31 per share -Revenue: $1.08 billion in Q2 vs. $0.73 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.35 - $0.41



