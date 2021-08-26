

PALO ALTO (dpa-AFX) - HP Inc. (HPQ) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.1 billion, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $0.7 billion, or $0.52 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, HP Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.2 billion or $1.00 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $15.3 billion from $14.3 billion last year.



HP Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.2 Bln. vs. $0.7 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.00 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.84 -Revenue (Q3): $15.3 Bln vs. $14.3 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.84 to $0.90 Full year EPS guidance: $3.69 to $3.75



