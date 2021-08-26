

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Gap Inc. (GPS):



-Earnings: $258 million in Q2 vs. -$62 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.67 in Q2 vs. -$0.17 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Gap Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $272 million or $0.70 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.43 per share -Revenue: $4.21 billion in Q2 vs. $3.28 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.10 to $2.25



