

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VMware Inc. (VMW) announced earnings for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $411 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $447 million, or $1.06 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, VMware Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $739 million or $1.75 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $3.14 billion from $2.88 billion last year.



VMware Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $739 Mln. vs. $766 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.75 vs. $1.81 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.64 -Revenue (Q2): $3.14 Bln vs. $2.88 Bln last year.



