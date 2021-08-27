

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) agreed to buy Ritchies Transport Limited, a transportation operator in New Zealand with an 86-year heritage.



Founded in Temuka in 1935, Ritchies is a transport provider in New Zealand, with a fleet of more than 1,600 vehicles and a network of 42 strategically located depots across the country.



Upon completion of the transaction, the Ritchie family will continue to hold a stake in Ritchies. Andrew Ritchie will be appointed as CEO of Ritchies Transport as Glenn Ritchie retires from Ritchies.



