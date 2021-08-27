

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bartlett, Tennessee-based Ryan and Rose LLC is recalling certain children's eating utensils citing choking risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves 'Cutie Spoovel' children's eating utensils manufactured in China. About 17,750 units were sold in the United States and about 110 units sold in Canada.



The Cutie Spoovel is a transitional eating utensil for young children. It is made out of silicone with a plastic core and comes in a set of two in various colors. The items were sold online at https://www.ryanandrose.co from April 2021 through July 2021 for about $14.



According to the agency, the handle of the Cutie Spoovel utensil can break off releasing small parts, posing a choking hazard for young children.



Ryan and Rose initiated the recall after receiving three reports of the Cutie Spoovel handle breaking when a child bit down on it. However, no injuries or reports of choking have been reported to date related to the pproducts.



Consumers are urged to dispose them and to contact the company to receive a full refund or a $20 shop credit.



Citing choking risks, Wee Gallery this week called back about 7,600 units of Ocean and Safari animal wooden tray puzzles, and Nordstrom Inc. recalled about 370 units of children's socks.



Hallmark Marketing Co. LLC recently called back about 15,500 units of Teether rings with decorative fabric and plush attachments. In mid-July, Walgreens co. recalled about 54,000 units of Disney Baby Winnie the Pooh Rattle Sets for the same concerns.



Retail major Target Corp. in April recalled about 44,350 units of Cat & Jack Baby Heart Ears Rompers.



