

Hungary's jobless rate remained unchanged during the May to July period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The jobless rate remained unchanged at 4.1 percent during the May to July period.



The number of unemployed persons decreased to 197,400 during the May to July period from 198,000 in the previous three months.



The youth unemployment rate was 14.7 percent in the three months ended July.



The employment rate rose to 63.2 percent in May-July period from 62.6 percent the three months ended in June.



