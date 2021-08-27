

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Big Lots Inc. (BIG) reported earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit came in at $37.71 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $451.97 million, or $11.29 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.0% to $1.46 billion from $1.64 billion last year.



Big Lots Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q2): $1.46 Bln vs. $1.64 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: (-$0.10) to (-$0.20) Full year EPS guidance: $5.90 to $6.05



