

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) has published the company's business transformation-linked financing framework. The framework includes two sustainability performance targets: increase full-year 2025 smoke-free/total net revenue percentage to more than 50%; and increase the number of markets where its smoke-free products are available for sale to 100 markets. These targets have an observation date of December 31, 2025.



Philip Morris said these sustainability targets reflect its determination to become a predominantly smoke-free company within the next five years.



'The transformation of our company is intrinsically linked to our sustainability and corporate strategy,' said Jennifer Motles, Chief Sustainability Officer.



