

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mount Olive, New Jersey -based Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc. is recalling around 862,000 pounds of ready-to-eat or RTE uncured antipasto products citing the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella Infantis and/or Salmonella Typhimurium, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced.



The recall was initiated following a multistate outbreak of 36 Salmonella Typhimurium and Infantis illnesses in 17 states, with onset dates ranging from May 9 through July 27, 2021.



The recall involves RTE Fratelli Beretta UNCURED ANTIPASTO PROSCIUTTO, SOPPRESSATA, MILANO SALAMI & COPPA. The 24-oz. uncured antipasto meat trays containing two 12-oz packages were produced on February 28 through August 15, and has best by dates of AUG 27 21 through FEB 11 22, with UPC code 073541305316.



The affected items bear establishment number 'EST. 7543B' printed on the packaging next to the best by date. These items were shipped to retail locations across the United States.



FSIS, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC and public health partners, are investigating the multistate outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium and Infantis illnesses.



Some ill people reported eating Fratelli Beretta brand uncured antipasto before they got sick. The traceback investigation confirmed that some of the ill people purchased uncured antipasto trays produced by Fratelli Beretta.



The health agencies are investigating to determine if additional products are linked to illness. FSIS said it will provide updated information if it becomes available.



Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 6 hours to 6 days after eating the contaminated product.



Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness.



Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to throw them away or return to the place of purchase.



In similar incidents, a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Weltevreden infections had caused the recall of various shrimp products recently, produced with shrimp supplied by Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd, following the expansion of its initial recall.



Hostess Brands, LLC in mid August called back certain Hostess Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns citing potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

