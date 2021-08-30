

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) announced FDA De Novo classification grant and authorization to market the tibial extension for Persona IQ Knee Implant which allows surgeons to monitor patients' post-operative progress.



Persona IQ features the CANARY canturio te Tibial Extension implantable sensor developed by Canary Medical, a medical data company. Using the same material and technology found in implanted cardiac devices such as pacemakers, the CANARY canturio te measures and determines range of motion, step count, walking speed and other gait metrics. Persona IQ wirelessly transmits the recorded gait data to a patient's personal base station.



Persona IQ will work together with Zimmer Biomet's remote care management platform, mymobility with Apple Watch, and other components of the ZBEdge Connected Intelligence Suite.



