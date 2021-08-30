

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc.'s many jets with similar engines in Denver incident will likely continue to be grounded until early next year as federal regulators consider additional safeguards, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people briefed on the matter.



In February, a Boeing Co. 777 jet powered by Pratt & Whitney engine broke apart in flight over Colorado shortly after takeoff from Denver. In the investigations, it was found that a fan blade in one of the plane's two engines fractured, and the engine's cover ripped off midair.



Following the incident, the Federal Aviation Administration or FAA ordered inspections of some Boeing 777s, and the plane maker recommended they be grounded.



United, which has 52 such wide-body jets in its fleet, was hopping to resume flying them this summer.



The report now said these United jets are not expected to fly until early next year as the FAA is yet to determine the required additional safeguards.



As per the report, the U.S. air-safety regulators are considering an additional type of engine-blade inspection and a proposed Boeing modification aimed at preventing engine covers from ripping off.



The FAA is expected to make a decision in coming weeks.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de