

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Willis Towers Watson (WLTW), a advisory, broking and solutions company announced Monday that it has selected Andrew Krasner as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Krasner returns to Willis Towers Watson after driving financial strategy and performance as the CFO of AssuredPartners, Inc.



Krasner, bringing in almost 25 years of diverse financial and transaction leadership, succeeds Michael Burwell in this role. Burwell will be taking on a senior role in the medical and data analytics industry going forward.



Krasner's career with Willis Towers Watson began in 2009. During his tenure, he served as Global Treasurer and Head of Mergers and Acquisitions for Willis Towers Watson, and Senior Vice President of Willis Towers Watson Securities. Prior to joining Willis Towers Watson, he held various financial roles at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Deutsche Bank and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de