

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With 36383 new cases of coronavirus infections reporting in the United States on Sunday, the national total has increased to 38,799,396, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



277 additional casualties took the national COVID death toll to 637,540.



As usual, Sunday's lower metrics are attributed to reporting delays on holidays.



California reported the most number of cases - 11,893 - at the weekend while Texas - 70 - reported most COVID-related deaths.



California is the worst affected state in terms of both the COVID metrics, with 4,326,698 cases and a total of 65,758 people dying due to the disease there.



A total of 1,522,570 tests were conducted nationally, according to data compiled by New York Times.



The number of people hospitalized due to coronavirus infection in the country has crossed the 100,000 mark. The toll has risen to 100,410, marking 24 percent increase in a fortnight.



A total of 30,826,478 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a total of 173,520,211 people in the United States have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.



This includes 81.7 percent of people above 65.



A total of 204,435,968 people, or 61.6 percent of the population, have received at least one dose.



A total of 368,863,734 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally.



