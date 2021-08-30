

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health (CVS) Monday said it has opened the first MinuteClinic locations in Washington.



MinuteClinic, the walk-in medical clinic inside CVS Pharmacy stores, provides care for a wide variety of acute, wellness and chronic disease care for patients ages 18 months and older, with expanded night and weekend hours and no appointment necessary. MinuteClinic also provides options for convenient telehealth visits.



'We're focused on helping increase access to high-quality, affordable health care for people in the communities where they live and work,' said Sharon Vitti, President, MinuteClinic. 'We look forward to MinuteClinic being a convenient resource for Washingtonians, both in-person and virtually, as how people access care continues to evolve.'



The new MinuteClinic locations can be found inside a CVS HealthHUB location, the company's new store format.



