

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - ReneSola Ltd. (SOL) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $6.95 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $3.09 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 29.2% to $18.53 million from $26.19 million last year.



ReneSola Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $6.95 Mln. vs. $3.09 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.10 vs. $0.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.05 -Revenue (Q2): $18.53 Mln vs. $26.19 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RENESOLA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de