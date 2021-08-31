

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ansys (ANSS), Monday said it has agreed to buy Zemax, LLC. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.



Ansys expect the deal to close in the fourth quarter of 2021. The transaction is not expected to have a material impact on the 2021 financial results.



Zemax provides high-performance optical imaging system simulation. According to Ansys, the deal will expand its portfolio to provide comprehensive, end-to-end solutions for simulating sophisticated optical- and photonics-enabled products.



