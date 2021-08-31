

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) said that it agreed to acquire Alliant Capital Ltd. and its affiliates, Alliant Strategic Investments and ADC Communities for a total enterprise value of $696 million.



The deal value comprised of $351 million of cash and assumption of Alliant's securitized debt facility; $90 million of WD common stock; $100 million of earn-out structured as participating interest in future cash flows over the next four years.



Alliant is a privately held alternative investment manager focused on the affordable housing sector through low-income housing tax credit syndication, joint venture development, and community preservation fund management.



The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2021.



