

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rocky Top Farms is recalling its 10-ounce jars of 'Cherry Butter' fruit butter citing the possible presence of undeclared milk, a known allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.



The product comes in a 10-ounce, clear glass jar. All lots are affected with the recall. The product may have been sold individually or in multi-packs or variety packs.



The recalled 'Cherry Butter' was distributed across the United States through the company website.



The recall was initiated after the Ellsworth, Michigan-based company discovered that the milk containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk.



People who have an allergy or a severe sensitivity to milk may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.



However, no illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the affected products.



The production of the product has been suspended until the company and the FDA make sure the issue has been corrected.



Consumers who have purchased 10-ounce jars of 'Cherry Butter' that were incorrectly labeled are asked to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.



In similar recalls due to undeclared milk, Frito-Lay North America, the convenient foods division of food and beverages giant PepsiCo, Inc., recently called back a limited number of Wavy Lay's Original Potato Chips.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de