

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Prosus N.V. (PROSY, PROSF) said PayU, the company's payments and fintech business, has reached an agreement with shareholders of BillDesk to acquire BillDesk for $4.7 billion. BillDesk is an Indian digital payment business. PayU India and BillDesk run complementary businesses.



Bob van Dijk, CEO of Prosus, said: 'We've invested close to $6 billion in Indian tech to date, and this deal will see that increase to more than $10 billion.'



Prosus noted that the transaction is subject to approval from the Competition Commission of India.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

