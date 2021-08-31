

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Air China Ltd (AIRC.L) reported that its loss attributable to equity shareholders of the company for the six months ended 30 June 2021 narrowed to RMB 6.78 billion or RMB 49.37 cents per share from RMB 9.44 billion or RMB 68.73 cents per share in the same period last year.



Total revenues rose to RMB 39.95 billion from RMB 31.51 billion in the previous year.



Air China said it will not pay interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2021.



