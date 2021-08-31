

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - TCG Process, a Swiss provider of intelligent document processing solution, announced Tuesday a new, global partnership with Indian IT company Wipro Ltd. (WIT).



The partnership will integrate TCG's enterprise process automation platform, DocProStar, with solutions and offerings of Wipro's Artificial Intelligence Solutions group. The companies aim to deliver best-in-class Artificial Intelligence or AI and document processing capabilities to customers.



The alliance is expected to enhance both companies' automation offerings to provide fast, accurate and cost-optimized solutions for complex document ingestion.



Frank Volckmar, TCG Process' executive sponsor for Wipro and Managing Director for Australia & New Zealand, said, 'Our technologies are complementary to Wipro's AI offering, and we are already working jointly with customers in APAC, the Americas and Europe.'



