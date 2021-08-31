

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.DE, DLVHF.OB) were gaining around 2 percent in the morning trading in Germany after the online food-delivery service reported Tuesday a new peak of orders from its Korean subsidiary Woowa.



Woowa, which operates South Korea's largest online food delivery platform under its brand 'Baedal Minjok', delivered 100 million orders in August 2021.



Delivery Hero said the company and Woowa have been heavily investing in ramping up own delivery or OD in South Korea. The share of OD orders already doubled to 8 percent in June compared to February with Seoul now reaching as high as 29 percent.



The company said it will continue to expand this service to new cities and aims at reaching an OD order volume of 15 million in December.



Delivery Hero added that it strongly believes in the potential of the Korean market and sees further business growth ahead.



Niklas Östberg , CEO and Co-Founder of Delivery Hero, said, 'Seeing Korea reaching these order levels further highlights how much growth potential we have in many of our international markets.'



In Germany, Delivery Hero shares were trading at 121 euros, up 2.28 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

