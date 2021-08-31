

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of England publishes mortgage approvals data for July at 4:30 am ET Tuesday. The number of mortgages approved in July is seen at 79,000 versus 81,340 in June.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it held steady against the greenback and the yen, it fell against the euro and the franc.



The pound was worth 151.39 against the yen, 1.3779 against the greenback, 0.8582 against the euro and 1.2597 against the franc as of 4:25 am ET.



