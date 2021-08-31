

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) announced the availability of its intranasal flu vaccine for the 2021-2022 influenza season. The company said the bulk of its supply of FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT vaccine for the season is expected to be available by mid-September.



The company noted that FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT is the only FDA-approved flu vaccine to use a needle-free nasal spray administrative technique. It is indicated for people ages 2 through 49. The common side effects of this vaccine are runny or stuffy nose, sore throat, and fever over 100F.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ASTRAZENECA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de