

DALLAS - Telecom major AT&T Inc. (T) said Tuesday that it has set a target to eliminate 1 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas or GHG emissions by 2035.



Through the AT&T Connected Climate Initiative, the company expects to help businesses collectively reduce a gigaton of GHG emissions. A gigaton is equal to around 15% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions and nearly 3% of global energy-related emissions in 2020.



The company is working with businesses including Microsoft, Equinix, and Duke Energy, along with research universities, and a range of other organizations to deliver broadband-enabled climate solutions at global scale.



Charlene Lake, chief sustainability officer, AT&T, said, 'Ubiquitous connectivity - nationwide broadband, which includes 5G access, for businesses everywhere - has the power to help scale technologies, dramatically accelerating business efforts to reach their climate goals. As AT&T advocates for universal broadband, we see an opportunity to support even more businesses in the transition to a net-zero economy through our global reach, advanced network capabilities and collaborations with industry and NGO partners.'



