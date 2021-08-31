

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Schaeffler AG (SCFLF.OB) has appointed Claus Bauer as Chief Financial Officer, responsible for Finance & Information Technology, effective September 1, 2021. Claus Bauer joined the Group in 1998 and has been its Chief Financial Officer Americas since 2016.



Schaeffler AG has also appointed Sascha Zaps as Regional CEO Europe, effective September 1, 2021. Sascha Zaps succeeds Jürgen Ziegler who has retired. He has been with Schaeffler since 2019 as CFO Industrial and Senior Vice President of Business Development of the Industrial division.



