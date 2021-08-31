

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beyond Meat (BYND) said Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Holly Fujie granted the company's motion for summary adjudication on Don Lee Farms' claims for misappropriation of trade secrets and unfair competition. As a result, these claims will not proceed to trial, the company said. Beyond Meat said it will vigorously defend against Don Lee Farms' remaining claims against the company.



Beyond Meat also plans to pursue claims that Don Lee Farms misappropriated Beyond Meat's trade secrets to create its own line of copycat products.



Don Lee Farms was Beyond Meat's co-manufacturer from 2014 to the spring of 2017.



