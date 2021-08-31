

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Athleta, part of Gap Inc. (GPS), has launched e-commerce site in Canada. Athleta said this marks its first company operated model outside the U.S. The site will be dual language (French and English), and provide a Give it a Workout Guarantee. Athleta will offer free standard shipping on all orders over $50.



Mary Beth Laughton, President and CEO, Athleta, said: 'As part of our strategic growth plan to double net sales by 2023, Athleta is committed to investing in new access points to reach new customers.'



Athleta, a certified B Corporation, creates premium performance and lifestyle apparel designed by women, for women. Over 70% of Athleta product is made from sustainable materials.



Athleta said it will open first two Canadian company-operated stores this fall.



