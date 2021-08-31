

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple, Inc. (AAPL) announced Tuesday $30 million in new commitments as part of its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative (REJI), supporting students, innovators, and advocacy organizations that are leading the charge in creating a more inclusive, more just world.



These new projects include a Global Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) Equity Innovation Hub; expanded education initiatives for community colleges and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs); a new cohort of the Apple Entrepreneur Camp immersive tech lab for Hispanic/Latinx founders and developers; and funding for leaders working to advance criminal justice reform and environmental justice.



These new commitments build on Apple's $100 million initial investment in REJI, and will help elevate equity-focused solutions across the academic and advocacy landscapes.



The funding will expand critical work emphasizing environmental stewardship, advocacy, and leadership in overburdened communities, and expand upon Apple's Impact Accelerator, which helps combat systemic barriers to opportunity. It will also help advancing innovative solutions for communities impacted by climate change.



