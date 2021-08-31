

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Krispy Kreme, the home of the Original Glazed Doughnut, has sweetened its offer of free doughnuts for Covid-19 Vaccination Card Holders for a week as an incentive booster to encourage more people to get vaccinated amid the recent spike in coronavirus infection rates across the U.S.



The American doughnut company and coffeehouse chain is already running more than a nine-month promotion until December 31, 2021 that offers a 'Free Original Glazed Doughnut' to everyone who has had a COVID-19 jab to protect themselves and others.



'We all hoped we'd be near the end of this pandemic by now. We're not. So, please consider getting vaccinated if you've not done so already. And then enjoy and share two amazing doughnuts with our heart-felt thanks,' said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer.



Krispy Kreme has now sweetened the offer for a week from August 30 to September 5, now offering two free doughnuts, an 'Original Glazed doughnut' and an 'Original Glazed Heart doughnut' as a way to show support for those who are protecting themselves and others by getting vaccinated. The Heart doughnut is to be shared with a friend or family member.



The weeklong 'Show Your Heart' offer is available for every guest who shows a valid COVID-19 vaccination card at any Krispy Kreme shop or drive-thru across the U.S. Guests will receive two free doughnuts any time, every day until September 5. No purchase is required to redeem the offer, the company said.



To qualify for the offer, the guest has to receive at least 1 of the 2 shots of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine or 1 shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine. They have to then show their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to redeem the offer.



However, the doughnut company noted that a sticker stating the guest have received a COVID-19 vaccine does not qualify them for this offer. Guests are also not able to redeem the offer on behalf of family and friends. This offer is also not available through online ordering or delivery.



Under the ongoing 'Free Original Glazed Doughnut' offer, Krispy Kreme has given away more than 2.5 million Original Glazed doughnuts via the initiative. This offer will be available anytime, any day, even every day - through the remainder of 2021.



Meanwhile, the doughnut maker has also shown their commitment to the support health care workers and volunteers who are helping administer vaccines. They are delivering free doughnuts to select vaccination centers throughout the country for these workers and volunteers.



Last year, Krispy Kreme gave away more than 30 million doughnuts to healthcare workers, first responders, teachers, coaches, and graduating seniors to help keep up their spirits. It has also given out free doughnuts on special occasions such as Halloween for wearing a costume, Election Day and most recently on St. Patrick's Day for guests who wore green.



Apart from offering free doughnuts to commemorate National Doughnut Day, Krispy Kreme ran a one-day-only 'The Mars Doughnut' promotion on February 18, 2021 to commemorate the day NASA's Mars Perseverance Rover made a monumental landing on Mars.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

