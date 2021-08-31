

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for PVH Corp. (PVH):



-Earnings: $181.9 million in Q2 vs. -$51.4 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $2.51 in Q2 vs. -$0.72 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, PVH Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $197.5 million or $2.72 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.2 per share -Revenue: $2.31 billion in Q2 vs. $1.58 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.00-$3.05 Full year EPS guidance: $8.80



