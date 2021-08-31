

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clothing company PVH Corp on Tuesday raised its earnings outlook for fiscal 2021. The company now expects earnings per share of $8.80 from the earlier $6.60.



On an adjusted basis, earnings per share of $8.50 is expected, compared to the previous $6.50. On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to post earnings of $6.75 per share in the year ahead.



In fiscal 2021, revenue is projected to increase 26-28 percent when compared to the previous year.



In Tuesday's after-market trade, the stock is up 6 percent to $112.00. PVH ended trade at $104.79, down $1.91 on the Nasdaq.



