

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French drinks company Pernod Ricard SA (PDRDF.PK, PDRDY.PK, PRN.L) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2021 Group share of net profit was 1.31 billion euros, up 297 percent from last year's 329 million euros, mainly on the absence of prior year's 1 billion euros impairment charge.



Profit from recurring operations grew 7 percent to 2.42 billion euros from prior year's 2.26 billion euros.



Net sales were 8.82 billion euros, up 4 percent from 8.45 billion euros a year ago with sales growth in all regions. Organic sales growth was 9.7 percent.



In the fourth quarter, sales were 1.88 billion euros, up 56.5 percent organically on a low basis of comparison.



Looking ahead, Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, 'The business rebounded very strongly during FY21 to exceed FY19 levels. We expect this good Sales momentum to continue in FY22 with, in particular, a very dynamic Q1.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PERNOD RICARD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de